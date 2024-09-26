Prof. Maria Neikova, DSc.

Burgas Free University

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4s-8-ill

Abstract. The issue of illegal migration has escalated into a critical concern for numerous nations, including Bulgaria. This article examines the consequences of illegal migration on Bulgaria’s national security, analyzing current data, policy measures, and socio-economic effects. The discussion highlights the diverse risks and threats associated with illegal migration and emphasizes the need for well-rounded strategies that address both security needs and humanitarian responsibilities.

Illegal migration poses substantial risks to Bulgaria’s national security, affecting border integrity, economic stability, social cohesion, and international relations. A balanced approach that combines robust security measures with humanitarian responsibilities and international cooperation is essential for tackling these challenges. By implementing comprehensive strategies, Bulgaria can mitigate the threats posed by illegal migration while fulfilling its ethical and legal obligations.

Keywords: migration flow, threat, national security, measures, prevention

Отвори пълния текст