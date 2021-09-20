Liane Roldo, Nenad Vulić

University of Split (Croatia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped21-6s.17imp

Abstract. The materials selection charts also known as “Ashby” charts are a versatile tool in engineering design. The use of such material property charts is due to technical difficulties in specifying properties during the design of a complex and major component as in the case of a propeller shaft. In addition, the tool combines innovation, minimizes design failures and practicality to technology. The aim of the research is to present the methodology for selecting the most convenient material for a given shaft and its performance. Using a propeller shaft as showcase, the method is based on the analysis of the materials selection charts and of the material performance index of EDUPACK from GRANTA Design. The required properties may be: tensile strength, yield strength, fatigue strength, impact strength and resistance to corrosion, where not all of them are necessarily explicitly expressed. The Ashby charts, with their consistent results seem to be the proper tool for the eventual future proposal for the extension the UR M68 formula for the propeller shaft diameter to stainless steels.

Keywords: main propulsion shafting; tensile strength; fatigue strength; dimensioning