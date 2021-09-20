Hristo Hristov, Ivailo Bakalov,

Bogdan Shopov, Dobromir Yovkov

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped21-6s.19mod

Abstract. The idea of this publication is to show how mathematical modeling presents dependence of CO2 in the exhaust gases. Using quadratic function obtained results are with good approximation. The future below to hydrogen about marine uses. Mathematical modeling is the best way to show how we can make an experiment with small database and that with mathematical function we receive a full picture of problem that we research with data which can’t receive with real experiment.

Keywords: hydrogen; marine engine; modelling dependence of CO2 in exhaust gases