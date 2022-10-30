AL-Obaidi S.H.1), Hofmann M.1), Smirnova V.2)

1) Department of Petroleum Engineering, Mining University (Russia)

2) Scientific Research Center, SPB (Russia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.02

Abstract. The paper presents the results of laboratory and field experiments on

a developed polymer gel-forming composition “PSB” that enhances oil recovery. In

this composition, two aqueous solutions are used: a polymeric gelling agent and an

inorganic crosslinker. An alternating injection of solutions that are mixed directly in

the reservoir allows a bulk gel to be formed that blocks water or gas breakthroughs.

This leads to an increase in oil production, and a decrease in water cut, resulting in

more efficient wells.

On five wells in a hydrocarbon field that was located within the Permian-

Carboniferous deposits, a series of field tests were conducted. It has been

observed that wells treated with this developed polymer gel-forming

composition “PSB” show a decrease in water cut, a decrease in liquid flow

rates, and an increase in oil production. This technology led to an increase in

oil flow rates of 5 tonnes per day per well (2 times) and a decrease in water

cut of 10-40%, confirming its effectiveness. According to the values of the

cumulative effect as of February 2016, this effect continues to increase oil

production by 20-600 tons per well.

Keywords: Oil recovery; Polymers; Crosslinkers; Gel-forming composition;

PSB