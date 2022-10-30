Onitilo S. A.1), Usman M. A.1), Daniel D. O.2)*, Odetunde O. S.1),

Ogunwobi Z. O.1),Hammed F. A.1),

Olubanwo O. O.1), Ajani A. S.1), Sanusi A. S.3), Haruna A. H.1)

1)Department of Mathematical Sciences, Olabisi Onabanjo University (Nigeria)

2)Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Southwestern University (Nigeria)

3)Department of Plant Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University (Nigeria)

*Corresponding Author: deborah.daniel@mysun.edu.ng

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.03

Abstract. In this paper, a deterministic model SEIR-SEI model of malaria

transmission consisting of systems of ordinary differential equations, describing

the transmission of malaria between humans and female anopheles mosquitoes, the

definitive hosts of Plasmodium parasites, is examined. The reproduction number is

estimated and the model equilibria and their stabilities are discussed. The diseasefree

equilibrium for the model is found to be locally asymptotically stable if the

reproduction number is less than one and unstable if the reproduction number is

greater than one. Numerical simulations are carried out to demonstrate the analytical

results, and suggest that malaria can be controlled by reducing the contact rate

between human and mosquito, the use of active malaria drugs, insecticides and the

use of mosquito treated nets.

Keywords: SEIR-SEI model; malaria; plasmodium; parasite; anopheles;

transmission mechanism; stability, reproduction number, endemic equilibrium