B. Shivamurthy1), B.H.S. Thimmappa2)*

1)Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Manipal Institute of Technology,

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

2)Bhagwan Mahavir College of Basic and Applied Sciences, Bhagwan Mahavir University

*Corresponding author

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-5.04

Abstract. The incorporation of nature’s design and development in the higher

science education system and research practice is emphasized to foster improved

awareness of foundational skills in molecular biology among learners. Multiple

perspectives through the prism of global interest in molecular biology will have a

huge ripple effect throughout the world of science while protecting the environment

and preserving the ecosystem. Steps in the right and exciting directions could

enhance the ability to carry out solution-focused and productive research activities

on various topics in this interdisciplinary area and eventually result in new costeffective

technologies, technology commercialization, and practical applications. It

is clear that in the long run, the benefits of research practice will have a significant

positive impact on society.

Keywords: Molecular biology; Nature’s design; Higher education; Research

practice