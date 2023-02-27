Dr. Tanya Zhelyazkova-Teya

Institute of Informal Innovations (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc23-121info

Abstract. The article presents the characteristics of informal educators as subjects of pedagogical interaction in Pedagogy of informal education, created by the author in 2020 as a new self-contained branch of pedagogy. Against the background of the new global and European goals until 2030, the prehistory of the PIE and the characteristics of informal education as a complex three-component category with integral meaning are presented. The features of informal educators as drivers of PIE are revealed. A relatively complete list of informal educators is compiled and their typology is shown according to two criteria. They are described through the six substantial questions of being. The personal qualities of the person who wishes to take on the role of an informal educator are specified: knowledge, skills and competences, psychological characteristics and attitudes. Examples are given of how each person can become an informal educator of himself or someone else, and how through informal education a hobby can become a profession.

Keywords: educational triad; educational pyramid; formal education; non-formal education; informal education; Pedagogy of Informal Education; informal educators; Homo creabilis.

