Phil Budgel 1), Mitko Kunchev 2)

1)Education Leadership Consultancy – Sheffield (UK)

2)Ruse (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc23-110nots

Abstract. By analysing, in detail, the requirements of any axiomatic system, the authors have concluded that it is not possible to ‘Axiomatize the Education System’ in any meaningful way; the process cannot comply with the demands of axiomatization:

– the education system is so large and complex and the number of objectives is (seemingly) endless;

– although it is possible to formulate a system of objectives for education, they are not derived deductively from prior objectives;

– it is not possible to demonstrate that the objectives are derived from the rules of logic; nor that

– the objectives follow logically from a number of objectives that are in turn the logical result of other objectives.

The authors have therefore adapted the process in order to construct a high-level description of the education system; i.e. ‘A Taxonomy of Educational Objectives’ with First and Second Order Objectives.

They have also concluded that an approach using ‘facilitated workshops’ would be very useful in the professional development of politicians, administrators, school leaders, teachers and students.

Keywords: system of objectives; taxonomy; education; axioms; facilitated workshops

Отвори пълния текст