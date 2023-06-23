Dr. Marina Christodoulou

Institute of Philosophy and Sociology – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2023-02-06

Abstract. In this paper I propose to bring forward the symptom of fatigue, and/or exhaustion and burnout, brought up by the social-cultural speeds, rhythms, and acceleration, that manifests not only as a quotidian tiredness and fatigue, but also as what I will call a ontological burnout, that is, as an exhaustion of being as being. I will also refer to the concept of irritability and how I associate it with need, and to the concept of an-irritability (the absence of irritability) and how I associate it with fatigue. In other words, how over-irritability or excessive irritability, mostly as encountered in humans, is a disorder of (bio)-rhythms, and how the constant, intensive satisfaction of need(s) leads to fatigue.

Keywords: fatigue; exhaustion; burnout; speeds; rhythms; need; irritability