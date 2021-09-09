Albert O. Grapa, Edgar T. Lemoncito Jr.

College of Maritime Education, John B. Lacson Colleges Foundation (Philippines)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped21-7s.17mari

Abstract. This study focused on the cadets’ perception of the level of implementation of maritime security in coastwise trade in selected ports of Western Visayas, Philippines, based on the ISPS Code requirements applicable onboard vessels and in port. This study aims to: (1) Determine the level of implementation of domestic companies in terms of the ship security plan or certificate, security drills, control of visitors on board, identification of restricted areas onboard, and security equipment used; (2) Identify the challenges that domestic vessels experience in the implementation of these procedures; and (3) Find out how the cadets are engaged in the process of implementing the requirements in terms of security drills and control of visitors on board and the roles they are tasked to perform. A research-made instrument designed for cadets was used to gather the data. The results revealed that domestic companies’ implementation is heightened during MARSEC Level 2, which happens when there is a heightened level and when security risk has become visible to security personnel. The greatest challenge as perceived by the cadets was specifically on technology advancement, which affects the security and equipment of the domestic vessels. The cadets are engaged in implementing the ISPS code on security drills and control of visitors on board by performing the roles assigned to them by their senior officers. Based on this study’s results, it is recommended that emphasis must be given on topics in maritime security for the students to be equipped with this knowledge during their cadetship program. Training centers may enhance the maritime security training’s effectiveness to include Seafarers with Designated Security Duties, Security Awareness Training, and Ship Security Assessment.

Keywords: maritime security; domestic shipping; ISPS code; level of implementation

