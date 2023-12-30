Prof. Svetlana Dimitrakieva,

Technical University of Varna – Varna (Bulgaria)

Dr. Dobrin Milev, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Christiana Atanasova, Assist. Prof.

Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-6s-4-voy

Abstract. The cruise ship companies place the highest emphasis on the safe operations of the vessels and safety of both crew and passengers. The ship’s captains are subsequently encouraged to use weather routing services for optimum route throughout the intended voyages. By providing guidance on the safest and most efficient routes, these systems help prevent accidents caused by unpredictable weather conditions.

In this regard, the implementation of weather routing systems in maritime education and training has become crucial in ensuring the safety of cruise ships and their passengers. Moreover, weather routing systems have helped improve fuel efficiency, which is essential in the current environmental climate. Maritime education and training programs have adapted to include courses on these systems, ensuring that future captains have the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate through the ocean safely and efficiently.

Keywords: cruise ships; weather routing; shipping, safety; ship management

