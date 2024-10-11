Dr. Silviya Georgieva, Chief Assist. Prof.

University of National and World Economy (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc2024-2-3-05

Abstract. Social enterprises are the subject of great interest from authorities at various levels, academia, business promotion organizations. Policies and publications are growing at an impressive pace as high hopes are placed on them to solve painful social problems. Social enterprises have been studied in different dimensions. Individual participants of an ecosystem have been analyzed, including the potential of universities to promote social entrepreneurship and increase the efficiency of their management. A large part of the social problems, to which the activity of social entrepreneurs is directed, are within the prerogatives of local authorities. However, the role of support provided by universities and their potential to improve local social policies through social entrepreneurship is rarely explored and evaluated. In this regard, this publication is aimed at tracing the development of social entrepreneurship in our country in the context of education and local authorities, and on this basis, some generalizations are made, which can be a starting point for developing future strategies in the educational system to support social entrepreneurs and local authorities in the effort to find an answer to certain social challenges.

Keywords: social entrepreneurship, local government, education, educational strategies