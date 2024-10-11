Svetoslav Spassov

University of National and World Economy – Sofia, Bulgaria

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc2024-2-3-06

Abstract. This article explores the EU’s anti-corruption legislation and policy framework, with a focus on Bulgarian reforms. It reviews key EU directives and institutions involved in combating corruption, and assesses Bulgaria’s progress and alignment with EU standards. The study examines the successes and challenges of Bulgarian anti-corruption measures through comparative analysis and case studies, offering insights into the effectiveness of these initiatives. Key EU bodies such as the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) are highlighted. Key terms include EU legislation, anti-corruption policy, Bulgaria, judicial reforms, and EU directives.

Keywords: EU legislation, anti-corruption policy, Bulgaria, judicial reforms, EU directives