Simon Sultan

Urban Comprehensive D – Ashkelon (Israel)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-2s.10

Abstract. In this period, we witness the importance of education and teaching as a means of shaping people, if unfortunately for the purposes of inciting hatred or terrorism, and on the other hand, shaping a better person through a change of direction. As we have seen, education and teaching have great power in influencing the shaping of people: value-wise, morally, proportionately, culturally and educationally. When I turn to many people and ask: “What do you think will happen if you talk to one child at home and the rest are passive?”. Everyone’s reaction is shock and then: “What happened, you’ve gone crazy, it will be terrible”. In light of this, it is clear to everyone that the continuation of teaching in the frontal/traditional approach in mathematics in general, in which about 85% of the students are passive and the teacher presents the solutions and not the way of thinking and guiding the solution process, must stop. The article emphasizes the need to analyze one’s own thoughts when applying different methods and when solving practical tasks of a different nature.

Keywords: education, teaching, teaching and education, guiding teaching, frontal teaching, traditional teaching, guiding teaching in mathematics, shaping a better person

Отвори пълния текст