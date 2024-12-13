Prof. Andreana Eftimova, DSc.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03S-05

Abstract. The report draws attention to the lack of a single and exclusive populist style, as populism can manifest itself on both the left and the right political spectrum. The existence of more than one populist style is defended by arguing that in different sociocultural contexts meanings are produced by mobilizing a range of different stylistic resources. The styles of political populism are analyzed in the text as discourse practices in different contexts of interaction, i.e. Linguistic and contextual analysis is applied.

The paper examines the use of various stylistic resources in the core and periphery of stylistic fields. A distinction is made between styles of good manners and styles of bad manners. Each of these fields is filled with different stylistic devices of populist speaking, since the influence of the sociocultural context is essential in the selection of alternative semiotic resources.

Keywords: populist style, core, periphery, linguistic means, context

