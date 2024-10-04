Prof. Zhanat Nurbekova, Kanagat Baigusheva,

Kalima Tuenbaeva, Bakyt Nurbekov

Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University (Kazakhstan)

Prof. Tsvetomir Vassilev

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-5s-18-tea

Abstract. In a rapidly changing world, the adaptation of educators to new challenges becomes critical.

Our research within the framework of the research and technical program (grant No. BR21882260, funded by the Science Committee of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan) found that 9,890 (16.1%) of 61,426 teachers consider innovation, creativity, and critical thinking skills to be unimportant or not very important for mentoring. This rejection of an innovation requires a deep understanding of its causes and consequences.

These objections may be due to fear of an uncertain future, misunderstanding of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), or fear of job loss. The current paper presents the conditions and mechanisms for teachers to adapt to changes in an increasingly complex world using AI.

Keywords: teachers’ adaptation, AI in teaching, emotional AI, digital facilitator, professional network

