Lachezar Afrikanov

New Bulgarian University

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2024-3-4.04

Abstract. This article examines the implementation and impact of green education activities in primary schools across Bulgaria, as part of the Green Schools Project, supported by Erasmus+ Programme. Through detailed case studies, the research highlights how seven primary teachers integrated environmental education into their classrooms, fostering ecological awareness and sustainable practices among their students. The activities ranged from recycling projects and nature observation walks to role-playing games that traced the journey of food from seed to consumption. The findings demonstrate significant improvements in students’ knowledge of ecological principles, increased motivation and engagement in green topics, and positive behavioral changes towards environmental stewardship. This study underscores the importance of integrating green education into the primary curriculum, providing insights and recommendations for future educational policies and practices aimed at nurturing responsible and proactive environmental citizens.

Keywords: Green education, primary schools, Bulgaria, environmental awareness, sustainable practices