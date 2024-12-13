Iliya Pironkov

University of National and World Economy

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6s-3-hum

Abstract. Industrial revolutions are characterized by the fact that they introduce and prompt new requirements in production based on innovative technologies and products. Through them, they also change society’s attitude towards innovation and its role in the social and labour aspects. In the transition between Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 (I5.0), and due to the fact that the role of humans in industrial processes is always a major factor, this paper examines the vision of I5.0 for an effective collaboration between humans and machines based on artificial intelligence (AI). The aim of the report is to examine the establishment of the relationship between technology and humans and its ethical and moral implications. The main research question of the paper is: Is it possible that as robots and machines with AI evolve over time and training, they will move from being collaborators with humans in the work process to direct competitors? The paper discusses the opinions of researchers who have dealt with the mentioned topics and questions. The aim is thus to systematize and analyse the knowledge on the subject. As a result, challenges and problems in the field are identified.

Keywords: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Human-Robot Collaboration, Industry 5.0

