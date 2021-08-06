Prof. Roxana Ştefănescu

Dr. Mariana Iatagan, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Cristian Uta, Assoc. Prof.

Spiru Haret University (Romania)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4-4-mocat

Abstract. The management of teaching is connected and could be increased by using a wide range of different methods especially when we refer to Online and Blended learning.

In the first part, the paper is aiming at reviewing the literature regarding the concepts and benefits of Online and Blended learning.

Based on this considerations, 8 partner universities from 8 countries jointly developed the Project “Modern competences of academic teachers – the key to modern Higher Education Institutions (HEI)” – Acronym MOCAT. The paper underlines the goals and achievements of the MOCAT project that proposes a conceptual process to increase the management performance in teaching.

The paper shows in an organized manner the main deficiencies that are altering the teaching competencies of academic teachers and in connection with this, the project offers solutions to improve the methodological competency of the teachers regarding the development and use of modern approaches.

The outcomes of the project consist in the development and implementation of a Multicultural Model of an Academic Teacher Competencies and in 10 online courses that represent modern training materials in the field of teaching methodology.

In the end are exposed the way the results of the project can be evaluated in time as well as the anticipated effects of the project implementation.

Keywords: online learning; blended learning; multicultural model; training materials; technology in learning