Dr. Anzhelina Koriakina, Assoc. Prof.,

Prof. Lyudmila Amanbaeva, DSc.

M.K Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University (Russia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2021-4-5-multi

Abstract. The goal of education at the present stage is development of a person able to participate in intercultural communication in modern multicultural conditions. Based on this goal, modern education should be based on the principles of a multicultural approach to education that can serve as a response to the challenges of ethnic diversity. In order to more fully disclose the value of a multicultural approach to education, we need to examine its premises. In the article, the premises for a multicultural approach to education are analyzed. It is revealed that there are some pedagogical, philosophical, and psychological premises for it.

Keywords: multicultural approach to education; multiculturalism; culture