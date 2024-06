Dr. Krasimira Petrova, Assoc. Prof.

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.07

Abstract. The purpose of the research is to acquaint preschool teachers and parents with current problems of education and specifics of early-age communication for the formation of a behavioural culture. Ideas are introduced for adequate parental support in affirming children’s personality in society.

Keywords: child, family, upbringing, competence