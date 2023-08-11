Prof. Peter Schreiner*

Universität zu Köln (Germany)

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-4-1-why

Abstract. The paper offers a survey of the reasons for the collapse of the Byzantine Empire. The author analyzes the preconditions for this process, dating some of them to as early as the tenth century. He further outlines both the internal and external factors that facilitated it by tracing their development in different times and contexts. Key events from the thirteenth through the fifteenth centuries as well as the policies of Byzantine emperors and European rulers are discussed in view of their impact on the Empire’s political trajectory during this period. Conversely to popular opinion, the author considers the Fourth Crusade of 1204 to have laid the grounds for the temporary survival and revitalization of Byzantium, but the state’s nature after its restoration in 1261 is described as ill-suited to withstand the Ottoman expansion in the fourteenth and the fifteenth centuries, the availability or lack of foreign support notwithstanding. Based on the foregoing interpretative approach, the concluding overview provides a three-stage periodization of the era of decline as well as a recapitulation of the positive and negative factors – external and internal alike – that shaped the ultimate demise of the Empire.

Keywords: Byzantium; decline; Ottoman Turks; Byzantine-European relations; Michael VIII Palaeologus; Charles of Anjou; Seljuk Sultanate of Rum

* Настоящата статия е изготвена въз основа лекция на проф. Петер Шрайнер, представена на 10 февруари 2004 г. в Белградския университет. Проф. Петер Шрайнер е един от водещите учени византолози на нашето съвремие. От 1979 г. е професор по византология в Университета в Кьолн. През 1986 г.

е избран за член на Комисията за изучаване на историята на Европейския югоизток към Академията на науките в Гьотинген. Той е член-кореспондент на Австрийската академия на науките (1991 г.), член-кореспондент на Академията в Гьотинген (1993 г.), член на Сицилианския институт за византийски и новогръцки изследвания на името на проф. Бруно Лаванини (1994 г.), издател на престижното специализирано списание със световна известност Byzantinische Zeitschrift (от март 1992 г. до 2004 г.). На световния конгрес по византология в Париж през 2001 г. е избран за президент на Международната асоциация на византолозите. Научните приноси на проф. Шрайнер са високо оценени в България и в съседните балкански страни: през 1988 г. той получава почетен знак на Софийския университет; през

м. май 1992 г. е избран за почетен доктор на Великотърновския университет „Св. св. Кирил и Методий“; през 2003 г. е избран за почетен доктор на Университета в Белград. Настоящият текст е преведен от немски на български език от акад. Васил Гюзелев, на когото редакцията на сп. „История“ изказва своята благодарност.