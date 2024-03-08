Dr. Boyko Bantchev, Assoc. Prof.

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics — Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-2-ana

Abstract. Explorers, teachers, and students of geometry of all kinds are now used to applying computer programs in their work. Software of various

sorts is available for that. Geometry itself, though of venerable age, has proven to be open to new views and methods. After briefly surveying

the known geometry software, we present a double novelty: a vector-based approach to doing geometry, and a respective program tool, aiding in geometric computing and construction, and suitable for producing high quality drawings.

Keywords: vector algebra, Euclidean geometry, geometry software

