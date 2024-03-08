Dr. Boyko Bantchev, Assoc. Prof.
Institute of Mathematics and Informatics — Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-2-ana
Abstract. Explorers, teachers, and students of geometry of all kinds are now used to applying computer programs in their work. Software of various
sorts is available for that. Geometry itself, though of venerable age, has proven to be open to new views and methods. After briefly surveying
the known geometry software, we present a double novelty: a vector-based approach to doing geometry, and a respective program tool, aiding in geometric computing and construction, and suitable for producing high quality drawings.
Keywords: vector algebra, Euclidean geometry, geometry software