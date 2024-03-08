Assist. Prof. Stefan Stavrev, Assist. Prof. Ivelina Velcheva

Plovdiv University „Paisii Hilendarski“ – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-5-mod

Abstract. In this article we present a web-based e-book used in educational context for teaching road safety to first grade students. The tool is a collection of situations that are presented in a game-based form. The players solve each situation in order to receive points. At the end of the course there is a final evaluation based on the training gaming situations. We use Unity game engine and WebGL for the development of the educational tool. In addition, the tool is cross-compiled for android mobile devices. We evaluate the learning effectiveness of the web-based tool via the t-test, analyze the results and draw conclusions.

Keywords: road safety education, serious games, game-based learning, e-learning

