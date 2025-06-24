Stela Zhivkova

University for National and World Economy – Sofia

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-9-for

Abstract. We live in a digital world. Nowadays, even the kids are well equipped with technology – phones, tablets, laptops, and interactive toys. In the international business world, technologies are quite applicable as well. They have changed and improved the way international companies do business nationally and internationally and influenced all business processes. This is valid not only for the production processes but also for the global human resource management activities. The paper outlines some of the most visible novelties that are found in international human resource management, thanks to technology development. The article’s main purpose is just to mark the main influences visible in the field of IHRM as part of the companies’ international business processes. The main methods are analysis and synthesis, literature summary, discussions and overviews. The paper is part of a larger empirical study dedicated to the influence of technology on the IHRM.

Keywords: international management; human resource management; technology; digitalization, artificial intelligence

JEL: F23, M12, O14