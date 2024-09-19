Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Tsankov, DSc.

Trakia University – Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

Dr. Ivo Damyanov, Assist. Prof.

South-West University – Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-4-1-att

Abstract. The widening scope of the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) is undoubtedly leading to a transformation of education in different areas of activity – one of which is unquestionably the preparation and qualification of teachers. Without focusing on the risks tied to the application of AI in education – most often concerning the credibility, security, safety and privacy of the subjects – the demand is on its potential for teaching and learning and the need for specialized training to do so. The research focuses on assessing the extent of the use of generative AI in both the everyday and professional activities of students – future teachers, with the aim of gauging the current state of attitudes and readiness for its application in future professional activity. The study sample comprises 200 students enrolled in the pedagogy professional program at both bachelor‘s and master‘s levels. The data collection was conducted via an online questionnaire with four separate groups of questions related to the use of generative AI in daily life, education, their current training, and prospects for application in professional practice. A low level of readiness for the use of generative AI by students was found, which, in turn, necessitates a reconsideration of educational practices regarding the formation and development of their digital competence, particularly concerning the application of AI. A logical relationship was found between students‘ readiness to use generative AI in education and their future professional activities related to ethical context, preparation of didactic tools, interaction with children and students, generation of educational content and development of assessment tools.

Keywords: students-future teachers, generative AI, attitudes and applications in current and future professional activities