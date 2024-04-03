Aharon Goldreich

Ministry of education – Tel Aviv (Israel)

Dr. Elena Karashtranova, Assoc. Prof.

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” – Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-2s.02

Abstract. In recent years, one of the main problems in learning mathematics is the motivation of students. It is important to use the possibilities of modern technologies and the availability of a STEM environment for the development and implementation of learning resources that will increase students’ motivation to study science and mathematics in depth. This report presents the results of a study conducted to evaluate the incorporation of problem-based learning (PBL) learning modules in motivating students to learn mathematics. The study was conducted in Israel with 9th grade students and their teachers. As part of our research, we developed a unique intervention program, tested its effects on the defined target groups, and attempted to determine the impact of the program on subgroups of students. The impact of the program was tested using pre- and post-program questionnaires checking the ability feeling, the perception of relevance, and the motivation using the MMQ /Mathematics Motivation Questionnaire/ and in-depth interviews with students and teachers. One of the aspects of the study examined teachers’ attitudes toward integrating the modules of STEM into the 9th grade mathematics curriculum. About 50% of teachers in the study, see major benefits for students in integrating STEM modules into mathematics instruction, but only about 25% see benefits for the teachers themselves. 90% of the teachers in the study, see certain challenges in combining these units, both for the teachers themselves and for the students.

Keywords: STEM, teachers, mathematics, motivation

