Prof. Dr. Nadya Velinova-Sokolova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-9s.01

Abstract. Modern education systems are facing new opportunities to implement innovative technological solutions in education that promote adaptive learning systems. Games provide information that students can use to develop their knowledge and skills, as well as stimulate direct student involvement in the learning process. The model’s effectiveness is measured by students’ success in the course and their satisfaction with the delivery system. The purpose of the paper is to determine the main trends, challenges and opportunities in the application of gamification in higher education. The methodological approach of the present study includes a literature review on the benefits of using games in universities, as well as to present an analysis of how satisfied students are with their use. The results of the research confirmed the importance of using gamification approaches in university education and confirm the hypotheses related to the satisfaction of the students with the learning process and follow-up evaluation of the obtained learning results. According to research carried out by FEBA, in courses where simulation games were used, students obtained an average mark of m = 5.52 as the results achieved by them at the end of the semester.

Keywords: game, universities, assurance of learning, students’ satisfaction

Отвори пълния текст