Dr. Svitlana Mykhalska, Assoc. Prof.,

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Myronova,

Dr. Maryana Buinyak

Kamianets-Podilskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University – Kamianets-Podilsky (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-3.04

Abstract. Family is the primary institution of socialization of the child, and family education is the leading factor in successful social adaptation. The aim of the study was to determine the impact of family education on the development and socialization of children with intellectual disabilities from preschool to adolescence. The article describes the methods of experimental research (observation, analysis of documents, surveys, conversations) and its results. We found out that families have a mostly positive atmosphere. However, in families raising children with intellectual disabilities, overprotection prevails, which leads to infantilism of children and lack of independence even in adolescence. Parents of schoolchildren rarely communicate with them on topics related to professions, possible employment; they do not discuss issues of married life, avoid problems of sexual and role relations. It is established that most families do not take the initiative in cooperation with specialists and only formally follow the recommendations for raising a child. We have identified factors of family upbringing that not only negatively affect the development of the child, but also complicate its socialization.

Keywords: children with intellectual disabilities; family education; psychophysical development; socialization