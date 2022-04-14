Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Tsankov, DSc.

Trakia University – Stara Zagora (Bulgaria)

Dr. Ivo Damyanov, Assist. Prof.

South-West University – Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-3.03

Abstract. The present research aims to investigate opportunities for the development of digital competence of future teachers through the application of a modular-cybernetic approach and a technological variant developed on its basis. The experimental research focuses on diagnosing the cognitive and practical achievements of students in order to identify the possibilities and limitations of the modular-cybernetic approach in the development of digital competence. The empirical research was conducted with a group of 86 students admitted to study Bachelor’s degree in the professional field of Pedagogy. The system of criteria and indicators in the course of the empirical research is used as a “core of the competence” with an emphasis on the cognitive and practical achievements. The Wilcoxon’s Test (Wicoxon) is utilized to compare correlating groups. The results of the Wicoxon application show that the modular-cybernetic approach for the development of students’ competence has a greater than average impact on knowledge formation and also affects the development of cognitive skills to a small extent. On the other hand, the applied technological variant does not help the development of problem-solving skills and practical-applied skills.

Keywords: modular-cybernetic approach; digital competence; future teachers