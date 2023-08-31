Dr. Pohoriliak Oleksandr, Assoc. Prof.1) Dr. Olga Syniavska, Assoc. Prof.1)

Dr. Anna Slyvka-Tylyshchak, Assoc. Prof.1) Dr. Antonina Tegza, Assoc. Prof.1)

Prof. Dr. Alexander Tylyshchak2)

1)Uzhhorod National University – Uzhhorod (Ukraine)

2)Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian Institute – Berehove (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-4-4-int

Abstract. Today, both secondary and higher education cannot be effective without the use of innovative technologies. Therefore, all pedagogical workers try to use modern means of organizing educational activities, which cover the entire learning process from defining the goal to reaching the results.This article proposes to consider one of the methods of conducting integrated classes with a combination of analytical computing and specific software application. The above considerations can help students more effectively master the complex theoretical material of the calculus course. The article aims to consider some methods of studying and interpreting the theory of calculus using the free computer mathematics system Maxima and the Python language.

Keywords: calculus; computer mathematics system; Maxima; Python; differential calculus; integration