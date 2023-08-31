Radoslav Božić1), Hajnalka Peics2), Aleksandar Milenković3)

1)Educons University (Serbia)

2)University of Novi Sad (Serbia)

3)University of Kragujevac (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-4-3-mul

Abstract. In this paper, the effectiveness of the use of multiple representations in teaching and learning functions is analyzed. The research was conducted in the frame of distance learning of calculus course at University of Novi Sad in 2021 (during COVID-19 crisis), in the dynamic software environment. The students’ work on the analysis the properties of functions, by using the multiple representations of functions, is presented, and analyzed. Results of the study implies that dynamic software environment during distance learning of mathematics, encourage solving tasks with using different approach by students and helps them to create their own sophisticated knowledge about the functions and their properties.

Keywords: calculus; distance learning; dynamic software; functions; multiple representations