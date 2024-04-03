Prof. Zoran Misajleski, DSc.,

Prof. Daniel Velinov, DSc.

St. Cyril and st. Methodius University in Skopje (N. Macedonia)

Prof. Aneta Velkoska, DSc.

University of Information Science and Technology “St. Paul the Apostleˮ (N. Macedonia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-2s.09

Abstract. In this paper, by using the geometrical classification of the types of linear equations or systems of two equations, we determine a method for solving systems of linear equations. The analysis specifically refers to systems of linear equations that reduce to a quadratic system of the second or third order in which all determinants of the system are zero. The methodological significance of the method is also discussed.

Keywords: system of linear equations, slassifications of systems, geometrical classification

