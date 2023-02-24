<strong>\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444. \u0434.\u0438.\u043d. \u0412\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043d \u042f\u043d\u0447\u0435\u0432<\/strong>\r\n<em>\u0421\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u201e\u0421\u0432. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u041e\u0445\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u201c<\/em>\r\n\r\n<a href="https:\/\/doi.org\/10.53656\/his2023-1-8-new" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">https:\/\/doi.org\/10.53656\/his2023-1-8-new<\/a>\r\n\r\n<span style="color: #ff0000;"><a style="color: #ff0000;" href="https:\/\/azbuki.bg\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/02\/History_1_23_Veselin-Qnchev.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">\u041e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u044a\u043b\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442<\/a><\/span>