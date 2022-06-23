Dr. Maria Kolarova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/for22.304refl

Abstract. The use of translanguaging strategies in written Bulgarian discourse is continually expanding and this expansion ultimately affects the Bulgarian language system in one way or another. The present paper focuses on 42 instances of translanguaging taken from Bulgarian-language lifestyle magazines and online advertisements. On the one hand, the aim is to illustrate the interrelatedness between translanguaging and linguistic creativity and, on the other hand, to identify what economy effects could be achieved by applying translanguaging strategies in written Bulgarian discourse. The collected samples have been classified and described in such a way as to see how the phenomenon of translanguaging has currently affected the Bulgarian language system.

Keywords: translanguaging; linguistic creativity; qualitative and quantitative economy; word-formation; morphology