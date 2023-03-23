Dr. Lukáš Stárek

Univerzita Jana Amose Komenského – Praha (Czech Republic)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-2.09

Abstract. The expert contribution brings knowledge not only about the special education profession itself, but also describes important competencies that are crucial for the performance of the special education profession in the Czech Republic. The mentioned profession is included in the system of helping professions, which have their specificity not only in the context of the demanding performance of the given profession. As part of the presentation of the legislation related to professional requirements, we also discuss the level of personal assumptions, which is based on the personal setting of each special education teacher. The special pedagogue is a key actor in the integratively inclusive process and, thanks to his competences, abilities and personality, he works to shape the next generations and social thinking.

Keywords: assumptions; Czech Republic; profession; special education teacher