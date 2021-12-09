Elena Ivanova, Alexandra Eremchenko

St. Petersburg State University (Russia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/bel2021-6-3/mis/over.spb

Abstract. The article examines the semantic structure of the two Bulgarian verbs of misvaluation, подценявам ‘underestimate’ and надценявам ‘overestimate’. Attention is drawn to the ambivalence of their position in the semantic typology of predicates, notably their features/traits stemming from the presence of an interpretive component. With reference to the Bulgarian National Corpus, the article outlines the most common options for filling the positions of the participants and the main contexts in which the verbs occur. Some issues in translation into Russian are shown, which exist despite the availability of full equivalents in the target language.

Keywords: verbs of mental state; interpretive verbs; verbs of misevaluation; Bulgarian verbs подценявам ‘underestimate’ and надценявам ‘overestimate’