Dr. Rositsa Nakova, Chief Assist. Prof.

New Bulgarian University – Sofia, Bulgaria

https://doi.org/10.53656/igc-2024.32



PDF

Pages 376-385

Abstract. Understanding the diverse grocery shopping behaviours across different generations is crucial for retailers, marketers, and policymakers. Each generational cohort—defined by shared experiences, values, and technological fluencies—exhibits unique preferences and habits that influence how they shop for groceries. This analysis explores the grocery shopping behaviours of Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z, highlighting their distinct characteristics and the implications for the grocery industry.

Keywords: consumer behavior; generation Baby Boomers; X, Y, Z; grocery shopping

JEL: M31, M30

1. Introduction

The grocery industry is undergoing significant transformations driven by changing consumer behaviours, technological advancements, and shifting demographic profiles. Generational differences play a pivotal role in shaping these behaviours, as each cohort brings distinct preferences, values, and expectations to the marketplace. Understanding these differences enables retailers to tailor their strategies effectively, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of their diverse customer base.

Consumer behavior in grocery shopping has evolved significantly across generations due to advances in technology, shifting economic conditions, and changing social values. Each generation’s unique experience with these factors has influenced their shopping habits and preferences. This study aims to identify key differences in how Generation X, Millennials (Generation Y), and Generation Z approach grocery shopping, offering insights into their varying levels of brand loyalty, use of technology, and attitudes toward sustainability.

А marketing perspective, it is important to know the characteristics of different generations and how they shop. These features in FMCG shopping help us better understand the consumer and better plan stock in stores.

2. Methodology

Data for this analysis was drawn from a review of recent studies on consumer behavior across different generations. The study focuses on four generational cohorts: Baby Boomers (born 1946–1964), Generation X (born 1965–1980), Millennials (born 1981–1996), and Generation Z (born 1997–2012). Comparative analysis was conducted by examining behavioral trends in grocery shopping across several dimensions, including in-store versus online shopping, brand loyalty, technological integration, and sustainability preferences.

3. Results

3.1. Baby Boomers (born 1946 – 1964)

Baby Boomers (born 1946 – 1964) have been the subject of numerous studies regarding their grocery shopping habits. According to Smith and Johnson (2020), Baby Boomers overwhelmingly prefer in-store shopping due to the tactile experience of selecting products and their familiarity with traditional retail environments. Their preference for physical stores is supported by Hoyer et al. (2019), who found that Baby Boomers value personal interactions and customer service, which contribute to their loyalty toward brick-and-mortar stores.

Brand loyalty is a defining feature of Baby Boomer shopping behavior. Solomon (2018) notes that Baby Boomers are less likely than younger generations to switch brands, displaying a deep attachment to well-known and trusted products. This loyalty, as supported by a study from Williams and Nguyen (2019), extends to grocery brands, with Boomers showing less inclination to experiment with new or lesser-known products.

While Baby Boomers are gradually incorporating technology into their shopping routines, they lag behind younger cohorts in digital grocery shopping adoption. Research by Gupta (2021) highlights that although some Baby Boomers have started using online grocery platforms, they primarily do so for convenience rather than preference, remaining firmly rooted in their in-store habits.

In-Store Shopping Preference:

Baby Boomers exhibit a strong preference for shopping in physical grocery stores, where they can personally assess the quality of fresh products like fruits, vegetables, and meats. This generation values face-to-face interactions with store staff and enjoys the tactile experience of shopping.

Brand Loyalty and Discounts:

Boomers are highly loyal to established brands and products they trust, showing less inclination to experiment with new brands or products. They are also driven by discounts and in-store loyalty programs, often using printed coupons and circulars to seek deals.

Limited Use of Technology:

While some Baby Boomers have adopted digital grocery services, their overall use of technology for shopping is lower compared to younger generations. In-store shopping remains their primary mode of purchasing groceries, although they are beginning to embrace online services for convenience.

3.2. Generation X (born 1965 – 1980)

Generation X (born 1965 – 1980) represents a transitional group, blending traditional shopping behaviors with growing technological adoption. As noted by Stevens (2020), Generation X consumers are characterized by a „hybrid shopping approach,“ where they utilize both in-store and online shopping methods. Stevens argues that Generation X has gradually embraced digital platforms for grocery shopping but still prefers the tactile experience of in-store visits for certain purchases, especially fresh produce.

Time efficiency plays a significant role in Generation X’s shopping decisions. A report by Aboelmakarem and Clemes (2019) found that this generation values quick, efficient shopping experiences, often opting for bulk buying or one-stop shopping locations that offer time-saving solutions. This is particularly important for Gen Xers who balance careers and family responsibilities, leading to a preference for services such as curbside pickup and online ordering, as discussed by Williams and Nguyen (2019).

While Generation X demonstrates moderate brand loyalty, it is more flexible than Baby Boomers in terms of trying new products. A study by Brown (2021) highlights that Generation X is open to experimenting with new brands, especially those that offer health-conscious or eco-friendly options, though they remain cautious about drastic changes in shopping habits.

Hybrid Shopping Model:

Generation X adopts a hybrid shopping model, blending in-store visits with online grocery shopping. Many members of this generation use curbside pickup or home delivery services, taking advantage of both physical and digital retail platforms.

Time-Efficiency Focus:

As many Gen Xers are balancing careers and family responsibilities, they prioritize time-efficient shopping experiences. They often favor stores that offer convenience, such as one-stop shops, bulk-buying options, or services that facilitate quick trips.

Brand Loyalty with Experimentation:

Although Gen X displays loyalty to brands, they have grown to trust, they are more open to trying new products and services than Baby Boomers, especially if these innovations promise time savings or healthier options.

Digital Coupon Use:

Generation X has increasingly embraced the use of digital coupons and mobile apps for grocery shopping. While they still visit stores, many are using technology to streamline the process.

3.3. Millennials (Generation Y) (born 1981 – 1996)

Millennials (born 1981 – 1996) are widely recognized for their strong affinity for digital technology, a characteristic that significantly influences their grocery shopping behaviors. According to a study by Johnson and Brown (2020), Millennials lead in the adoption of online grocery shopping, frequently using apps, delivery services, and subscription-based meal kits. This generation’s comfort with mobile and internet technologies drives their preference for online shopping, with convenience being a top priority.

Millennials are known for prioritizing health-conscious and sustainable options in their shopping decisions. Research by Solomon (2018) reveals that Millennials are more likely than previous generations to seek out organic, locally sourced, and eco-friendly products. This health-consciousness extends beyond personal well-being, with Millennials showing a preference for companies and products that align with their values of environmental sustainability (Williams & Nguyen, 2019).

Unlike Baby Boomers, Millennials demonstrate significantly lower brand loyalty. As noted by Hoyer et al. (2019), this generation frequently relies on reviews, social media, and influencer recommendations when choosing products, and they are more likely to switch brands if a competitor offers better value, quality, or aligns more closely with their ethical standards.

Online and Mobile Shopping Dominance:

Millennials lead the way in online grocery shopping, using services like Amazon Fresh, Instacart, and various mobile apps for home delivery and curbside pickup. Mobile platforms play a central role in their shopping habits, providing them with greater convenience.

Health-Conscious and Organic Preferences:

This generation is highly health-conscious, often opting for organic, locally sourced, or plant-based foods. They are more likely than previous generations to prioritize ethical considerations when choosing grocery products.

Value-Driven and Brand Flexible:

Millennials are less brand-loyal than previous generations, frequently opting for products that offer value for money or align with their health and sustainability values. They seek reviews and recommendations online before making purchase decisions.

Sustainability-Oriented:

Sustainability plays a major role in Millennial grocery shopping, with many seeking out eco-friendly products, recyclable packaging, and ethically sourced goods. They are also more inclined to support brands that align with their environmental concerns.

3.4 Generation Z (born 1997 – 2012)

Generation Z: The Mobile-First, Socially Conscious Shoppers

Generation Z (born 1997 – 2012), often referred to as „digital natives,“ grew up with ubiquitous access to smartphones and the internet, making them the most technologically adept generation. Research by Aboelmakarem and Clemes (2019) shows that Gen Z relies heavily on mobile apps for grocery shopping, with a strong preference for convenience-driven services such as same-day delivery and curbside pickup. This generation values speed and efficiency, using apps not only for purchasing but also for product discovery and price comparison.

Social media plays a significant role in shaping Generation Z’s grocery shopping behaviors. Johnson and Brown (2020) emphasize that platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube influence Gen Z’s purchasing decisions, with trends, influencer endorsements, and viral content driving product awareness. This heavy reliance on social media differentiates Gen Z from previous generations, who tend to rely more on traditional advertising or brand familiarity.

Generation Z is also deeply invested in sustainability, with studies showing that they prioritize environmentally friendly products more than any other generation. According to a report by Stevens (2020), Gen Z is highly aware of environmental issues such as climate change, waste reduction, and ethical sourcing, leading them to favor brands that align with these values. They are also price-conscious, frequently using digital tools to find discounts and promotions, as they are often still in school or early in their careers (Gupta, 2021).

Mobile-First Shopping Approach:

As digital natives, Generation Z is highly reliant on smartphones and mobile apps for grocery shopping. They often use apps for same-day delivery or curbside pickup, preferring the convenience of digital transactions.

Influence of social media:

Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube heavily influence Generation Z’s grocery shopping decisions. Trends, influencer recommendations, and viral products play a significant role in their choices.

Focus on Health and Sustainability:

Like Millennials, Generation Z places a strong emphasis on health and sustainability. They prefer organic, plant-based, and eco-friendly products, showing a heightened awareness of social and environmental issues.

Price-Conscious Behavior:

Despite their focus on premium and sustainable products, Generation Z is often budget-conscious. Many are still in school or early in their careers, leading them to use price-comparison apps, digital coupons, and promotions to minimize costs.

Cross-Generational Comparisons

The generational divide in grocery shopping behaviors is stark, particularly in the areas of technological adoption and brand loyalty. As demonstrated by Smith and Johnson (2020), Baby Boomers’ attachment to traditional in-store shopping contrasts sharply with the digital preferences of Millennials and Generation Z. The hybrid approach adopted by Generation X suggests a bridging of these two extremes, with this cohort leveraging both in-store and online shopping platforms depending on their needs.

Health consciousness and sustainability are significant factors for Millennials and Generation Z, whereas Baby Boomers and Generation X tend to prioritize brand loyalty and convenience. Williams and Nguyen (2019) argue that the increasing focus on sustainability among younger generations is reshaping the grocery retail landscape, pushing retailers to adopt eco-friendly practices to meet consumer demand.

Another key difference lies in how generations engage with brands. While Baby Boomers and Generation X display a stronger loyalty to established brands, Millennials and Gen Z are more flexible, seeking out new products based on value, reviews, and social media trends. This flexibility is tied to their greater reliance on digital tools and platforms, which offer instant access to a broader range of products and information (Solomon, 2018).

4. Future Trends in FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Shopping

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector is rapidly evolving due to technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and changing market dynamics. The following trends are expected to shape the future of FMCG shopping:

4.1. Rise of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing

Increased Online Grocery Shopping:

The pandemic accelerated the shift to e-commerce, and consumers have grown accustomed to the convenience of online shopping. In the future, online grocery shopping will continue to grow, with more consumers using apps and websites to purchase their FMCG products. This trend will be particularly dominant among younger generations like Millennials and Generation Z, who are already tech-savvy and prefer digital-first experiences.

Omnichannel Integration:

Retailers are expected to blend online and offline shopping experiences through omnichannel strategies. Consumers will increasingly use multiple channels (e.g., mobile apps, websites, and physical stores) to shop for FMCG products. Technologies like click-and-collect, curbside pickup, and home delivery will become more sophisticated and widespread.

4.2. Personalization and Data-Driven Marketing

Tailored Shopping Experiences:

With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, FMCG retailers will offer more personalized shopping experiences. Through the analysis of consumer behavior data, companies can predict customer preferences and offer personalized product recommendations, discounts, and marketing campaigns.

Dynamic Pricing and Promotions:

Personalized pricing and real-time promotions based on consumer shopping habits will become more common. Algorithms that adjust pricing depending on demand, stock levels, and individual consumer behavior will allow retailers to better target their audience and drive sales.

4.3. Sustainable and Ethical Consumerism

Eco-Friendly Products and Packaging:

As environmental concerns continue to rise; consumers are demanding more sustainable FMCG products. Future trends will see a greater focus on eco-friendly packaging (e.g., biodegradable or reusable materials) and sustainable sourcing of ingredients. Brands that fail to adopt sustainable practices may lose market share to competitors that prioritize environmental responsibility.

Zero-Waste and Minimalist Retailing:

Consumers are pushing for a reduction in plastic waste, leading to trends such as refillable product stations in stores and subscription models for household products, where items are delivered in reusable containers.

4.4. Health and Wellness-Centric Products

Health-Conscious FMCG Offerings:

As health and wellness become major consumer priorities, FMCG brands will increasingly focus on offering products that are healthy, organic, and minimally processed. There will be a rise in functional foods that cater to specific dietary needs (e.g., gluten-free, plant-based, or keto products), as well as fortified foods that offer additional health benefits.

Transparency and Clean Labels:

Consumers are demanding more transparency regarding product ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing processes. Clean-label products with fewer, simpler ingredients will dominate the FMCG sector, as consumers seek out items they perceive as safer and healthier.

4.5. Smart Shopping with AI and IoT

AI-Driven Shopping Assistants:

Artificial intelligence will play a central role in FMCG shopping, particularly in the form of smart assistants and chatbots. These AI tools will help consumers find products, compare prices, and track purchases. Smart shopping assistants, integrated into home devices or mobile apps, may automatically reorder household staples based on usage patterns.

Internet of Things (IoT) Integration:

IoT-enabled smart appliances will revolutionize FMCG shopping. For example, smart refrigerators will track food expiration dates, suggest shopping lists, and even automatically order groceries when supplies run low. Connected home systems will streamline the shopping experience, reducing friction between the consumer and the retailer.

4.6. Subscription Models and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Growth

Subscription-Based Services:

FMCG companies are likely to expand subscription models for essential goods. These services provide convenience by delivering products (e.g., household items, personal care products) at regular intervals, reducing the need for in-store shopping. Consumers will appreciate the reliability and time-saving aspect of these services.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Brands:

The rise of DTC brands has disrupted traditional retail, and this trend will continue as more FMCG brands bypass intermediaries to sell directly to consumers. By doing so, they can control their branding, pricing, and customer relationships more effectively. DTC models also offer a more personalized shopping experience, leveraging consumer data to meet individual preferences.

4.7.Voice Commerce

Voice-Activated Shopping:

The growth of smart speakers like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant is paving the way for voice commerce, where consumers can purchase FMCG products by simply speaking to their devices. This trend will increase the convenience of shopping, especially for routine purchases such as cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries.

Voice Search Optimization:

As voice search becomes more common, FMCG brands will need to optimize their product listings and websites for voice queries. This will involve ensuring product information is easily accessible and compatible with voice search algorithms.

On-Demand Delivery and Quick Commerce:

Consumers increasingly expect faster delivery times, and this has led to the rise of quick commerce (q-commerce), which promises delivery of FMCG products within 10 to 30 minutes. Companies like Gopuff, Deliveroo, and Gorillas are already pioneering this model, and it is expected to grow rapidly in urban areas where convenience is key.

Hyperlocal Sourcing:

As consumers seek fresher products and support local economies, hyperlocal sourcing of goods will become more common. FMCG retailers will collaborate with local suppliers for fresh produce, dairy, and other perishable items, reducing delivery times and enhancing sustainability by lowering the carbon footprint of transportation.

4.8. Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping Experiences

Immersive Shopping Environments:

Augmented reality will enable more immersive online shopping experiences, allowing consumers to visualize products in 3D, see how they look in their home environments, or explore product details interactively. FMCG retailers may use AR to provide interactive product demonstrations, cooking tutorials, or ingredient overviews.

AR for In-Store Navigation and Promotions:

For in-store shoppers, AR tools will enhance the experience by offering real-time navigation, pointing out product discounts, and providing additional information about products through mobile devices.

5. Discussion

The findings of this analysis reveal significant generational differences in grocery shopping behavior, driven by technological adoption, lifestyle priorities, and values. Baby Boomers’ preference for in-store shopping contrasts with Generation Z’s reliance on mobile platforms. Similarly, the health-conscious and sustainability-oriented shopping preferences of Millennials and Gen Zers differ markedly from the more brand-loyal and discount-seeking behaviors of older generations. Understanding these distinctions is essential for retailers aiming to meet the evolving needs of consumers across different age groups.

6. Conclusion

The grocery shopping behaviors of Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z differ across multiple dimensions, including their use of technology, brand loyalty, and attitudes toward health and sustainability. As younger generations continue to reshape the grocery shopping landscape through digital platforms and eco-conscious purchasing, retailers will need to adopt more flexible and personalized strategies to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The literature consistently highlights clear generational differences in grocery shopping behavior, driven largely by the degree of technological adoption, brand loyalty, and values related to health and sustainability. Baby Boomers remain loyal to traditional shopping methods, while Millennials and Generation Z increasingly embrace digital platforms, driven by convenience and social consciousness. Generation X, positioned between these two extremes, blends traditional and digital approaches, reflecting their adaptation to a rapidly evolving retail environment.

As the retail landscape continues to shift, understanding these generational differences will be critical for grocery retailers seeking to tailor their strategies to meet the diverse preferences of each cohort. Future research should focus on how these trends may evolve as younger generations age and as technology continues to transform the grocery shopping experience.

