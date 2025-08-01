Гл. ас. д-р Росица Златинска

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2025-3-1-pol

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

Abstract. This article considers the main aspects of the social protection policy in Bulgaria during the First World War (1914 – 1918). The war and the social policies supporting its victims played an essential role in the development of the Bulgarian welfare state, its spectrum of benefits and its organization.

The country’s participation in WWI had a reflection on different parts of social life. The country faced a lot of serious social difficulties and challenges. Various demographic and migration problems were emerging during the conflict. This largely highlighted the need of social protection for the Bulgarian population. Building social protection systems that are well-designed can have powerful impacts over the long term.

One of the first measures initiated by the state and implemented on the largest scale during the war was the support of soldiers’ families. The relief programs for soldiers and their families led to a new dimension of state intervention in the field of social policy. A state-parliamentary institute for the support of soldiers’ families was established. It worked under the direction of a Central Committee. By decision of the Central Committee, taken at its first meeting on 30th of September 1915, a Soldiers’ Families Charity Fund was established. For the financial support of soldiers’ families, a network of local committees has been established in different municipalities. In 1916, the total number of local committees reached 2,849 /147 urban and 2,702 rural/. The distribution of aid began on 1st of November 1915.

During the whole war period a system of medical self-help for the population in case of diseases and epidemics is established. In October 1916 The National Assembly approves the Law on the National Hygienic Councils in Time of War. A Central Hygiene Council is also established.

National Assembly discusses many other projects related to the expansion of social legislation during the war time. Some of them are related to the working day, night work, workers’ insurance, occupational hygiene, unemployment etc.

World War I had a major impact on the development of social security, both during the war and after it, through the exigencies of the war economy, inflation and unemployment.

Keywords: social problems during the First World War, social protection, social legislation, social policy