Dr. Dora Doncheva, Assist. Prof.,

Dr. Dimitrina Stoyancheva, Assoc. Prof.

Trakia University – Stara Zagora

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-6s-8-dev

Abstract. In recent decades, technology has advanced unprecedentedly, particularly with the advent of the Internet. This paper aims to delve into the evolutionary trajectory of the Information Economy concept, tracking its progression and paradigm shifts catalyzed by technological advancements and the digital revolution, which have collectively reshaped economic structures. A historical overview elucidates how the Information Economy has transformed into a more intricate and nuanced understanding that encompasses digital platforms, big data analytics, and the pervasive influence of artificial intelligence. As the global economy stands on the cusp of a new industrial revolution – Industry 5.0 – we also attempt to explore the opportunities and challenges associated with this transition, characterized by integrating human intelligence with cutting-edge technologies. This evolution is mirrored in Society 5.0, a vision of a super-smart society where digital innovation and human-centric development coexist harmoniously.

Keywords: Society 5.0, digital economy, informatization, information society, digitalization

