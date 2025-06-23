Milena Filipova,

Adriana Atanasova

Southwest University – Blagoevgrad

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2025-3-2-for

Abstract. A primary characteristic of the modern economy is the ongoing expansion of the role of entrepreneurship. It is a factor in the development of the market economy, a machine of economic processes and one of the main reasons for the growth of the economy in the conditions of constantly increasing competition and globalisation. In the Bulgarian educational system, entrepreneurship education primarily focuses on entrepreneurship itself as an activity, without considering the influence of cultural and socio-value elements on entrepreneurial intentions. The main goal of this article is to explore the relationship between education and entrepreneurial culture. Based on the analysis of the many research hypotheses on the role, significance, influence of entrepreneurial culture, its relationship with education, a model for the interaction between education and entrepreneurial culture has been developed. The research methods used in the development are content analysis, analysis and synthesis method, and an intuitive and systematic approach.

Keywords: entrepreneurial culture; entrepreneur; entrepreneurship education; entrepreneurship