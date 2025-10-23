Assoc. Prof. Teodor Gergov, PhD

South-Western University “Neofit Rilski” (Bulgaria)

Miroslava Uzunova

Private Secondary School “Pitagor” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2025-8.09

Abstract. Adolescents occupy a special place in the social structure of society. Life goals are an important prerequisite for building a positive, stable and oriented self-image in them. At the same time, life goals are a relatively poorly studied psychological phenomenon, which was a motive for their further study among high school students. They were monitored to see how they were affected by school type, age and gender. To achieve the goal of this study, the „Life Goals“ test was used. The differences found are not statistically significant but are of scientific interest.

Keywords: life goals, success rate, school type, age, gender