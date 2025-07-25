Hayk Hakobyan

Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts /Matenadaran/ (Armenia)

Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, National Academy of Sciences of Armenia (Armenia)

Dmitry Goncharko

Independent scholar (Germany)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-01

Abstract. The goal of this paper is to explore the diversity of Armenian antidualistic texts by authors such as Yeznik of Kołb, Yełishe, and David the Invincible. We will also examine their connections to Ancient Greek antidualistic thought, their possible philosophical foundations in Plato, Middle Platonism, and the Neopythagoreans. We are going to analyze the works of these authors—including Yeznik of Kołb’s Refutation of Heresies, Yełishe’s Interpretation of the Created, David Anakht’s Definitions of Philosophy—and investigate the origins and parallels of their argumentation.

Keywords: Armenian anti-dualistic argumentation, Manichaeism, dualism