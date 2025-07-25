Dimo Penkov

Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-03

Abstract. This paper aims to present, from a comparative perspective, the dualism underlying the teachings of the Paulicians and Bogomils. A theological study of this subject is inextricably linked to several important and still insufficiently explored aspects of the worldview of Paulicianism and Bogomilism. With regard to Paulician dualistic doctrine, the theological-apologetic analysis will be based on the 24th title of Euthymius Zigabenus’ “Dogmatic Panoply”. Concerning the Bogomil doctrine, the analysis will be conducted through the perspective of Presbyter Cosmas in his “Discourse Against the Bogomils” and the 27th title of Euthymius Zigabenus’ work..

The publication will also briefly examine the ancient dualistic heresies of the East, which directly or indirectly influenced the teachings of the Paulicians and Bogomils. By comparing these two heretical movements, both of which were widespread in Bulgarian lands, the study outlines their fundamental dualistic principles and propositions while also identifying clear distinctions between them, particularly in terms of the nature of their dualism – whether extreme or moderate.

Keywords: Dualism; Heresy, Paulicianism, Bogomilism, Manichaeism, Docetism