Martin Ivanov

Bulgarian Academy of Science

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-13

Abstract. The role of religion in modern society and human relations has long been considered increasingly marginal. Surprisingly for scholars, religion and religiosity became even more influential in postmodern times, though in various forms. The paper aims to discuss the social effects of different types of religiosity in Bulgaria, including Newbogomilism, emphasizing dualistic elements of the religious worldviews on social trust and cohesion, proposing a conceptual framework to analyze that. The working hypothesis is that the dualistic worldview has a negative impact on the social integration of Bulgarian society today.

Keywords: religiosity, spirituality, social cohesion, dualism, neo-bogomilism