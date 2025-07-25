Stelyian Kunev

Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-10

Abstract. The article presents the influence of occult-esoteric teachings on contemporary Bogomil doctrine and the shift in its principles from dualistic to dual. The aim of the study is to explore and outline the process of change and development of the Neo-Bogomil teaching in comparison with its medieval version. The subject of the study in this article will be the presentation of the process of transformation of the principles of the Neo-Bogomil teaching and its formation as an occult-esoteric doctrine.

Methodology. The research will employ the methods of theological analysis, comparative analysis, and the historical-comparative method. The main scientific contribution of the study lies in revealing the lack of internal unity within the Bogomil teaching and its transformation and development in modern times into an occult-esoteric doctrine.

Keywords: Bogomilism, dualism, duality, Middle Ages, Kingdom of Bulgaria, heresy