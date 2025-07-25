Boriana Nanova

Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-07

Abstract. The present study aims to show the main arguments in the criticism of iconoclasm in some dualistic heresies in the works of Orthodox authors from the period 10th – 12th and the beginning of the 13th century. Via the analysis of dogmatic-polemical and anti-heretical works of Orthodox writers from the indicated period, the task of the present study is to prove the failure and lack of foundation of the heretical iconoclastic views of the representatives of the various dualistic heresies, especially in Bulgaria and Eastern Byzantine Empire. The veneration of holy images is based on the dogma of the Incarnation of God, which is fundamental in Orthodox understanding of the icon. The incarnation of the Word of God and the creation of man in the image of God are a prerequisite and basis for the likeness of God, hence for the depiction of the Mother of God, the saints and all the holy disembodied heavenly powers.

Keywords: iconoclasm, dualistic heresies, anti-heretical writings, icon veneration