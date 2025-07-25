Lyubomira Stefanova

Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-06

Abstract. In the article, I will focus on the figurative representations of good and evil, where the dominant image of evil becomes the reason for developing a demonized ontology, which has been expressed in various social and religious movements. The aim is to show that by emphasizing the demonic beginning, the Bogomil views of the world lead to a blurring of the idea of ​​man as the likeness of God and, consequently, to a depersonalization of the human image. Set within this doomed world, the Bogomils’ pursuit of perfection is reduced to the acquisition of „supernatural insights“ in a deeply fanatical hierarchical environment.

Keywords: dualism, Bogomils, demonization, imagination, tradition