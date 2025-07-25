Martin Illert

Martin-Luther-Universität Halle (Saale), Germany

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-08

Abstract. This article traces some largely unknown western discourses on Bogomilism starting out from the second half of the 16th century and reaching to the beginning of the 19th century. After a look at the identification of Bogomilism with Protestantism by Catholic writers of the 16th and 17th centuries and Protestant apologists who rejected this equation, the second part deals with inner-Protestant controversies between Pietists and so called “Orthodox” Lutherans. The article concludes with a look at Bogomilism in Friedrich Schellingʼs idealist philosophy.

Keywords: Bogomilism; Pietism, Lutheranism, Counterreformation, Enlightenment, Gottfried Arnold, Johann Christoph Wolf, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, Johann Gottfried Herder, Friedrich Schelling