Konstantin Anikin

Martin Luther University Halle (Saale), Germany

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2025-02S-09

Abstract. This study explores the connection between the medieval religious movement and the theology of the early Enlightenment – an aspect that has only been marginally addressed in scholarly research. First, it examines the work and influence of the radical Pietist Gottfried Arnold (1666 – 1714), who became known as a defender of all forms of heresy through his Unpartheyische Kirchen- und Ketzer-Historie. Opposing him stands the Wittenberg Byzantinist Johann Christoph Wolf (1683 – 1739), a central figure who, through his writings particularly his Historia Bogomilorum (1699 – 1715) – offered a new perspective in defending true church doctrine. This will be explored in the second and concluding part of the following article.

Keywords: Orthodox Lutherans, Pietism, Bogomils, Gottfried Arnold, Johann Christoph Wolf, Heresiography